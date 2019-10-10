Teenager was ‘shouting and swearing’

A teenager who was “shouting and swearing in the street”, was placed on probation for two years when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Padraig Peirce Rielly (18), of Crawfordsburn, Maghera, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service on charges of disorderly behaviour and possessing cannabis.

A Prosecution lawyer said on June 15 at 1.05am police were tasked to an address at Ashgrove Park, Magherafelt, to reports of a male acting in a disorderly manner.

She said officers spoke to Rielly and because of his manner carried out a search and found a quantity of cannabis in his jeans pocket.

Defence barrister Liam McStay, who handed in a reference from the defendant’s employer, outlined three issues he needed to address and pleaded with the court to consider a community disposal in the case.