Teens to stand trial on murder charge

Two teenagers have been sent for trial charged with the murder of a Polish man in Maghera almost two years ago.

Adrian Kozak (19) from Garvey Road, Ballymena, and 18-year-old Caolan Michael Johnston, of The Fort, Maghera, are accused of murdering Piotr Krowka on March 31 2018.

The body of 36-year-old Mr Krowka was found in a derelict parochial house on the Glen Road, Maghera.

He had been sleeping rough at the time and at an earlier court it was alleged he died as a result of a violent assault.

When asked by the clerk at Magherafelt Magistrates Court today if they had any objection to the holding of a preliminary enquiry, the accused both replied ‘no’.

The clerk also asked them if they wanted to say anything in answer to the murder charge, and again they both replied ‘no’.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she had read the papers and was content there is a prima facie case.

The pair were returned, on bail, for trial at Londonderry Crown Court with arraignment on April 2.

The court heard the accused are both subject to strict bail conditions.

A defence barrister applied for a variation in the bail of Kozak who, he said, had to report daily to police and there was no objection to the change.

The judge agreed to vary his bail so that he would report each Monday, Wednesday and Friday to Ballymena police station.