Two vintage tractors have been stolen in the Cabragh area of Dungannon.

Police are appealing for information about the theft which occurred between August 20-26.

Registration of one of the tractors SHZ3261 - 1 1963 Massey Ferguson.

In a Facebook post, Dungannon police wrote: "Did you see any tractors being transported or are you aware of any vintage Massey's being offered for sale or broken for parts?"

Contact police on the 101 number.