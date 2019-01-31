Thieves target quads for a quick and cheap sell on

The PSNI in Mid Ulster believe quad bikes are being targeted by thieves with the aim of selling on quickly and cheaply.

It follows a number of thefts in the district in recent weeks, the most recent being a Yamaha Grizzly 350 orange/red in colour taken from the Letteran Road, Churchtown, between 4pm on January 27 and 3pm on January 28.

They would like to hear from anyone who is offered a quad or other farm machinery cheaply.

“Or have you purchased a quad, trailer, tractor or other type of plant at a price you know is too low?” they asked in a social media post.

“Make sure your farm machinery is locked and secured, if you have open barns that don’t have locks then use other methods to block them in, gates or vehicles etc.

“We are working on a number of strong lines of enquiry but we need more help from you guys.”

They added that there are people who know who is involved in these thefts.

“They have nothing to offer our communities and need to be put in front of the courts,” the post reads.