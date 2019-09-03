Threats forced man to leave six addresses

A former Cookstown man described by the District Judge as “an notorious drugs abuser”, has been given a two-month jail sentence.

Thirty-five-year-old Christopher Reid appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court by video-link from Maghaberry Prison.

Reid, with an address at Beechland Drive, Lisburn, admitted charges of attempting to possess diazepam between September 1 2016 and September 23 2016, and possessing Class ‘C’ drugs alprazolam and cannabis on April 12 2017. Passing sentence, District John Meehan said Reid had entered “very late pleas” and had “very little credit.”

Mr Meehan also made an order for the destruction of the drugs.

Counsel prosecuting said the diazepam, valued at almost £300, was intercepted in a package addressed to Reid.

He said he was arrested and brought to Dungannon custody suite, where he told police he did not know anything about the package.

The lawyer said a search was carried out at the address and 13 tablets of alprazolam and about 3.3 grams of cannabis resin were found.

A defence lawyer told the court that Reid had been forced to move address on six occasions due to threats.

He pointed out that he has now refrained “for a significant period of time” from taking drugs.

The barrister said given this development the court may consider dealing with the matter “within the community.”