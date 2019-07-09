Three arrests and £10k cannabis seized in Co Tyrone

Police in Mid Ulster arrested three people and seized over £10,000 in cannabis last night.

Two vehicles along with a quantity of mobile phones were also seized in the operation near Dungannon.

In a Facebook post they wrote: You’re all familiar with our ever popular home visit service, but do you know we also do a variety mix option?

"We can visit you at work, at play, if you’re out for a meal, or relaxing with friends. We aren’t fussy we’ll visit anywhere.

"Today we gate crashed a get together near Dungannon, apparently we weren’t invited - we were, we invited ourselves.

"As a result tonight we have three individuals arrested and in custody, two vehicles seized, over £10k of Class B drugs taken off the streets and a nice collection of mobile phones seized.

"So if you are someone who’s doing drugs, someone who’s ruining others lives by pushing and selling drugs, someone who’s involved in criminality and intent on ruining our community - rest assured you’re already on our radar. We’ll see you soon."