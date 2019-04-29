Three children escape injury after arson attack at family home

A couple and their three children were moved to safety after an arson attack at their family home early this morning.

Detectives are investigating an arson attack in Moneymore after a car parked outside a family home in Conyngham Street was deliberately set alight at around 3.30am.

The blaze destroyed the vehicle and also caused fire damage to the property.

Police say that a couple and their three children who were inside at the time were not hurt.



Detective Sergeant Robinson said: "We are working to establish a motive for this attack and would like to hear from anyone with information.

"Detectives can be contacted at Mid Ulster CID offices, Cookstown by calling 101, quoting reference 149 29/04/19."



Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.