A three year-old boy from Northern Ireland who was reported missing on Friday afternoon has been found.

The child went missing from Stewart Avenue in Cookstown, Co, Tyrone.

The three year-old child went missing from Cookstown. (Photo: P.S.N.I.)

The P.S.N.I. did not release the name of the child.

"Fantastic effort from everyone in Stewart Avenue/Cooke Cresent [sic] and beyond," said the P.S.N.I.

"The missing wee lad has been located. Superb and fast reaction from everyone in helping with the search. Thank you."