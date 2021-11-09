Threw phone at TV after row on street

Twenty-one-year-old John Maguire from Salter’s Bridge, Magherafelt, admitted a criminal damage charge in relation to the Samsung TV on June 27.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop ordered Maguire to pay £479 compensation to the pub owner in respect of the TV.

Prosecuting counsel said at 8pm police received a report about the incident from the publican, who had previously banned the defendant from the premises in Castledawson.

The lawyer said the publican told Maguire to leave the premises and he threw his mobile phone at the screen of the TV on the premises.

He said police interviewed Maguire about the incident on July 2 and he made a full admission.

Counsel said Maguire told police that he had been upset due to a row with his brother-in-law on the street before he had gone into the licensed premises.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said after the row the defendant had gone into the bar in an angry state of mind and was challenged about being there and it was then that he threw the phone at the TV screen and left.

Mr McStay explained the defendant had told the publican that he would pay for the damage and when this didn’t happen the prosecution ensued.

