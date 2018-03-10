Toome man given time to address drink issues

Sentencing of a Toome man who kicked and spat on police officers during an incident at a Magherafelt restaurant, has been deferred for nine months.

Robert David James Moore (44), of Taylorstown Crescent, Toome, admitted three charges of assaulting police, disorderly behaviour, resisting police, and causing criminal damage to a police cell van on December 22 last.

Describing the evidence as “graphic and shameful”, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Moore that he needed to address issues he had with alcohol.

Deferring sentencing until December 5, he said the court would want to hear that he had dealt with the issues that led him to commit these offences.

Counsel prosecuting said at 5.05pm police received a report of a drunk man acting aggressively towards members of the public at the restaurant.

On arrival police saw the defendant, who appeared intoxicated, standing in the doorway being supported by a friend.

She said on speaking to the friend the defendant became aggressive towards police, telling one to “come on”, pushing the officer in the chest.

Counsel said numerous attempts were made to get the defendant to calm down but he continued to be aggressive and CS spray was used.

Moore swore repeatedly and while being restrained he kicked and struck and officer and spat on another. While he also spat in the police cell van which cost £6 to clean.

A defence barrister said Moore had been out for a Christmas meal. He said he had been unemployed for a time and had been taking too much drink.