Two arrests after house searches in Dungannon and Moy

Police have arrested two people following multiple house searches in Dungannon and Moy.

Mid Ulster District Support Team assisted by Lisburn District Support Team and TSG officers carried out a number of searches in aimed at disrupting the supply and distribution of drugs in area.

As a result a significant quantity of Class A and Class B were seized along with drug paraphernalia, a quantity of cash and A vehicle.

A 22 year old male has been charged to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court today for the offences of Possession of a Class A Drug and Possession of a class A drug with intent to supply. A 29 year old female has been released pending report to the PPS.