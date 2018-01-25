Two arrests as drug searches continue in Mid Ulster

The PSNI have today carried out more drug searches in the Mid Ulster area.

Large blocks of cannabis resin worth approximately £4,000 were seized along with Class A drugs and cash.

Two people were arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: "We’re committed to removing drugs and the suppliers of drugs from the streets of Mid Ulster.

"If you know of someone dealing drugs tell us, if you are dealing drugs expect to see us in your house soon, don’t worry we’ll let ourselves in."

Last week searches were carried out in the Dungannon and Moy areas of the district and a number of arrests were made.