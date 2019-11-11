Two cops left with 'aches and pains' after their car is rammed

A suspected drunk driver rammed a police car while trying to escape.

The incident happened in the Dungannon area over night.

Local police said on a social media post: "DST crews spotted a drunk driver in Dungannon.

"No intention of stopping when told to, he rammed our car. Nice try but no chance he was getting away.

"Boxed in yet still intent on using his car to escape, he was promptly and firmly extracted from it.

"Upshot is we've two very sore cops currently sleeping of their aches and pains and one police car off the road for repair but a potential killer caught and in the cells. Over to the courts now to do the needful."