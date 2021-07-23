Two due in court after seizure of 'substantial amount' of money at Dungannon
Two people are expected to appear in court today arising out of the seizure of a substantial amount of money following the search of a vehicle at Ballygawley Roundabout, Dungannon, yesterday.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 9:39 am
Updated
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 9:55 am
A 45-year-old woman and 49 year old man were charged by detectives from the Organised Crime Branch and are due to appear at the Magistrates Court in Dungannon.
As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.
---
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.