Two teens arrested in murder probe

Two teenagers have been arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of a Polish natinal in Co Londonderry.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the murder of Piotr Krowka in Maghera in April, have arrested two youths as part of the investigation.”

The house where Piotr Krowka was found

Detective Inspector Ashley Wright said: “The body of 36 year old Piotr Krowka, a Polish national, was discovered in a derelict property on the Glen Road on Tuesday 3 April.

“The youths, aged 16 and 17, were detained in the Maghera area this morning (Friday June 8) on suspicion of withholding information. Both remain in custody at this time.”