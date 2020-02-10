Two vehicle crash on Glenshane recalled

A motorist who collided with a car which was turning off the Glenshane Road near Maghera, has been fined £250 with five penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for careless driving.

John Brennan (33), a trainee financial advisor, from Griffith Park, Londonderry, was also fined £50 with a £15 offender levy for having no ‘R’ plates displayed.

The court heard the collision happened on May 11 last year, and that both vehicles sustained “substantial damage”.

A Prosecution Service lawyer said the injured party had been stationary on the road and had indicated to turn right.

He said there were a number of other vehicles travelling behind and while he was turning into Ballinahone Road, a car driven by the defendant collided with him.

Counsel said that while the defendant had accepted responsibility for the incident, he claimed the injured party did not have on his indication signal and the other vehicles were still moving slowly.

The prosecutor added that the defendant was a restricted driver at the time and did not have ‘R’ plates displayed.

A defence lawyer said Brennan wished to apologise to the court.

He said he had been driving his mother’s car at the time and the vehicle had been a write off.

The lawyer stressed that the defendant accepted he should not have overtaken at the mouth of a junction but did not think the other driver was going to turn.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would impose five points as six would qualify Brennan.