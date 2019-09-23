Tyrone man convicted of multiple waste offences

A Tyrone man has been ordered to carry out 240 hours community service after pleading guilty to waste charges at Omagh Crown Court.

Stephen O’Neill (47) of Altaglushan Road, Galbally, Dungannon admitted five charges relating to offences under the Waste and Contaminated Land (NI) Order 1997, which occurred between 5 November 2015 and 7 September 2016.

These included unlawful deposit, keeping and treating of waste and waste pollution offences. Following this discovery the Department undertook five intrusive surveys on the farm, supported by the PSNI. They identified in excess of 5,300 tonnes of controlled waste, deposited and buried within a number of areas throughout the farm.

Much of this waste was buried in agricultural land used for grazing while other deposits were close to domestic dwellings. Some of this waste had also been

burnt.

The waste identified included domestic, commercial and industrial waste; comprising of food packaging waste, shredded plastics, crushed glass waste,

mixed household waste, metals, tyres, shredded and flaked plastics and green waste. The waste had been processed and baled prior to arriving at this

rural site.

Following the Department’s investigation and two arrests, the defendant was charged with waste offending.