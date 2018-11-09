Tyrone man ordered to pay confiscation order totalling almost £28K

The Department for Communities’ Financial Investigation Unit obtained a confiscation order to the value of £27,992.34 against a Co Tyrone man at Londonderry Crown Court today.

Gary Gallagher (48), of St Malachy’s Park, Cookstown, claimed Income Support on the basis that he was a carer and was not employed.

The Department conducted an investigation which established that he had been working during his claim to benefit.

On 30 March 2017, the defendant appeared at Londonderry Crown Court and pleaded guilty to one charge of dishonesty. He was sentenced to nine months imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

At the confiscation hearing, the Court granted a Confiscation Order in the amount of £27,992.34.

The defendant must satisfy the order by 9 February 2019 or serve a five year prison sentence for non-payment of the order, which will remain payable.

