Tyrone man ‘very sorry’ for assaults

Twenty-nine-year-old Ryan Burton from Hillhead, Stewartstown, also admitted a charge of resisting police on February 27.

Passing sentence Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Burton his behaviour had been “disgraceful and aggressive” and could have had more serious consequences.

He remarked there appeared to be no reason for it unless it arose out of stress he was under with a difficult relationship or from drinking too much.

Prosecuting counsel told the court at approximately 3.30am police were tasked to the Hillhead area to deal with a verbal domestic and spoke to the reporting person regarding her ex-partner.

Counsel said the defendant had left the house shortly before police arrived and they were called to a report of criminal damage to a car nearby. He said when officers tried to handcuff him he resisted during which he threw a sergeant to the ground and lashed out trying to kick and punch officers.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon said Burton was very sorry about what happened and accepts his actions were totally out of order.

He said Burton has responsibility for looking after his seven year old son and asked the court not to impose an immediate custodial sentence.

