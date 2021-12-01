Tyrone man warned not to breach order

Anthony Joseph Quinn from Platters Hill in the town, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid community work.

The 31-year-old was also disqualified from driving for three and a half years.

Passing sentence, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told him that if he breached the order he would be brought back to court and he would sentence him to eight months in custody.

An inquest is to be held into the shooting

Quinn admitted charges of disorderly behaviour, failing to provide specimens, resisting police and possessing cannabis on December 22, 2019, at Tandragee.

He also admitted taking a vehicle without authority, having no insurance and no licence at Dungannon on May 9, and possessing cannabis on October 5 this year.

A defence lawyer said there had been a “deceleration” in Quinn’s offending in recent years.

He argued there has been no attempt to “intervene and prevent further offending”.

He pleaded with the court to consider probation as a means of disposal as the defendant now realised that he cannot continue with this type of behaviour.

Judge Ranaghan said the court had a duty to protect members of the public but he did not think the defendant posed a threat to the public.

He told Quinn that he would give him an opportunity but if he breached the combination order he would be brought back and re-sentenced.

