Tyrone man was using pregabalin to self-medicate

Dungannon Courthouse TT0509-JS112

Twenty-year-old Christian Maxwell from Roan Avenue, admitted a charge of possessing the class C drug on June 21.

The court heard the offence came to light while police were patrolling at Tamnamore Park and Ride and observed a Volkswagen car drive into the facility.

Prosecuting counsel said a male ran from the vehicle and picked something up before running back to the vehicle.

He said police spoke to the defendant and carried out a search and recovered a blister pack containing approximately 39 pregabalin tablets.

Counsel said Maxwell later made a full admission to police.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent explained the defendant has been struggling with pain following an incident when he came off a buggy.

Mr Nugent said he now realises that self-medication was not the way forward for him. Pleading for leniency, he added that Maxwell was employed in the road works industry.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it was not a large quantity of drugs and he would deal with it by imposing a fine. He also took into account the defendant’s “very limited record.”

He made an order for the destruction of the pregabalin.

