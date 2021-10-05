Tyrone man was using pregabalin to self-medicate
A young Coalisland man who was said to be using pregabalin to self-medicate following an incident when he came off a buggy, was fined £200 with a £15 offender at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Twenty-year-old Christian Maxwell from Roan Avenue, admitted a charge of possessing the class C drug on June 21.
The court heard the offence came to light while police were patrolling at Tamnamore Park and Ride and observed a Volkswagen car drive into the facility.
Prosecuting counsel said a male ran from the vehicle and picked something up before running back to the vehicle.
He said police spoke to the defendant and carried out a search and recovered a blister pack containing approximately 39 pregabalin tablets.
Counsel said Maxwell later made a full admission to police.
Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent explained the defendant has been struggling with pain following an incident when he came off a buggy.
Mr Nugent said he now realises that self-medication was not the way forward for him. Pleading for leniency, he added that Maxwell was employed in the road works industry.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it was not a large quantity of drugs and he would deal with it by imposing a fine. He also took into account the defendant’s “very limited record.”
He made an order for the destruction of the pregabalin.
