Unusal activity should be reported to PSNI

Sinn Féin councillor Brian McGuigan has spoken out in the wake of a number of robberies in Maghera area, to urge people to look out for each other and exercise caution when they notice anything unusual in their locality.

“In recent weeks we have unfortunately witnessed a spate of burglaries across south Derry, all of which seem to follow the same pattern and bear the same characteristics,” he said: “Whilst we are working with the PSNI and ask anyone with relevant information to come forward, the most effective method of preventing this happening again is for the community to work together to protect each other.

“I would appeal to everyone to pay particular attention to strange cars or people in their neighbourhoods, to report anything that seems suspicious, and to look out for each other.

“As we move into winter, and nights are darker earlier, there is always an increase in this sort of activity and it becomes easier for criminals to hide their actions.

“It seems straightforward, but simple things like keeping doors locked, sensor lights, and using safes to store valuables, can make all the difference in these scenarios.

“We are lucky in Ballinascreen that we have a great community spirit and most people know their neighbours.”

He appealed to everyone to look out for each other, “call on any elderly people living nearby, and ask the question if you see a car you’re not familiar with.”