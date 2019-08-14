Vandalism at commercial premises causes over £5,000 damage

Police are appealing for information after several windows were smashed at a commercial premises in Dungannon, causing over £5,000 in damage.

The incident happened at Beechvalley Way area of the town.

Constable Carson said, "There have been two separate incidents which occurred on 10th July and 10th August. In both incidents, several windows of a commercial premises were smashed causing an estimated £5500 worth of damage.

"Both incidents are reported to have occurred in the late evening and at this time we believe they may be linked. "

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed these incidents or has information to contact police in Dungannon on 101 quoting reference number 822 12/8/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."