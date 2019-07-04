Vandalism at Mid Ulster beauty spot is condemned

Mid Ulster District Council is urging the local community to remain vigilant and report anti-social behaviour after a spate of vandalism at Davagh Forest.

Recent incidents include a van being set alight and young people using the site to drive cars recklessly and drink.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Martin Kearney, has condemned the behaviour which comes as a new £1.2m investment is being made in the forest to create the first Dark Sky Observatory and Visitor Centre in Northern Ireland.

“Davagh is a beautiful forest with mountain bike trails, walking trails and a great adventure play area, all of which are enjoyed by thousands of visitors every year," he said.

“The new observatory and visitor centre which is now under construction, and further landscaping and play developments, will only make the forest more attractive.

“To have such an important environmental and recreational space misused and abused is a real disappointment and very understandably a concern for local people who live in the area.

“I would encourage anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour to report it immediately to the police.”