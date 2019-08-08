Vandals destroy flower displays in town centre

Damage has been caused to flower displays in Dungannon in a spate of vandalism.

Mid Ulster District Council has voiced its disappointment.

Flower displays at Railway Road and Thomas Street in the town which had been planted with an array of summer blooms were damaged.

The flower planters were vandalised, with flowers being trampled on, broken, or

ripped out of the containers, and scattered on the footpath and road.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney said: “It is disappointing to see the latest damage to flowerbeds in Dungannon town centre.

"This mindless act of vandalism will not only have a financial impact, in that the Council has to replace the damaged plants, but it also shows a lack of pride in their own town by these vandals, and a blatant disregard for the efforts of our staff who have worked so hard to make Dungannon town centre a colourful and pleasant place to live, work and visit.

"We would ask the local community to let the PSNI or Council know if you see anyone causing damage to the flower displays in the future.”

Other areas that have also seen malicious damage in the district recently include the Newmills Play area, with damage caused to play park equipment and surrounding

buildings.

