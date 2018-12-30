Victim left with severe head injuries after being 'jumped' by gang

Police are appealing for information after a male sustained severe head, facial and upper body injuries at Magherafelt.

The incident happened in the Highfield Road area of the town on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was 'jumped' by four males, viciously beaten and had personal items and money stolen, according to a PSNI social media post.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a group of males in the area around lunch time on Saturday or noticed individuals running from the Highfield/Glenburn area.

"Have you observed anyone discarding clothing? Any group of individuals catch you attention? If you can help we need to hear from you," they said.

"We are also looking to establish the movements of the victim prior to the attack."

