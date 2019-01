A contract manager caught travelling at 61mph in a 30mph speed zone at Tobermore Road, Desertmartin, has been fined £135 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Raymond McCann (41), of Annaghnaboe Road, Coalisland, also received three penalty points.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court the detection was made at 5.50pm on July 16 last.

A defence lawyer said the defendant wished to apologise.

He said McCann had no penalty points on his licence and the offence was “totally out of character.”