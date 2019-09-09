Watch: Police express 'disgust' at number of drink drivers arrested

Police have described as "disgusting" the growing number of drnk drivers they deal with in Mid Ulster.

The comment was made on Cookstown PSNI Facebook page after a suspect drink driver was apprehended on the outskirts of the town earlier today.

The post reads: "The amount of drink drivers we deal with in this district is disgusting.

"Sounds like a stuck record but there needs to be a sea change in attitudes.

"We are lifting these selfish individuals on a daily basis but that is not a solution to the problem.

"A large number of individuals in this district clearly have an ethos that it is perfectly fine and normal to drink whilst drunk.

"If you haven’t already seen the video, scroll back a few posts, that is the reality of drink driving - a killer making their way towards their unsuspecting victim.

"Individuals that choose to get behind the wheel when drunk need to feel and be given the stigmatisation drink driving deserves."

