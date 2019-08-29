Welder found drunk in car loses licence

A welder found sitting in the driving seat of a car smelling of alcohol in Cookstown, has lost his licence for four months.

Fifty-eight-year-old Vladimirs Silionenko from Forthill Rise, Cookstown, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender levy for being in charge of the vehicle having consumed excess alcohol.

East Tyrone Magistrates Court was told on July 31 at approximately 1.15pm police received a report of a suspect drink driver at the car park for shops at Westland Road South.

He said police spoke to Silionenko who was smoking a cigarette and noted he was smelling of alcohol and that his eyes were blurred.

Counsel said the police recovered the keys of the vehicle which were in the defendant’s pocket.

He failed a preliminary specimen and was arrested at 1.45pm for being drunk in charge. He later provided an evidential specimen which showed an alcoholic count of 133mgs in breath.

Admitting the offence, a defence lawyer explained that Silionenko had been driven to the car park by a friend.

He said the friend had gone into a nearby premises, and the defendant had got out and in to the driving seat of the car.

The lawyer said the defendant has three adult children and has been living and working in Cookstown since 2006.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge John Meehan said it was “an extremely high reading” which had to carry a period of disqualification.