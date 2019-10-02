Witness appeal following car theft

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of a car from Drum Road, Cookstown.

It is believed the car, a silver Toyota Urban Cruiser 1.4, Registration Number OE11 YFH, which was parked at the side of the road, was stolen sometime between 12.15pm on Friday, 27 September 27 and 2.30pm on Thursday, September 28.

Police would appeal to anyone who has information that could assist us with our enquiries to contact police at Magherafelt on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 938 28/09/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.