Witnesses sought after tools stolen

Mid Ulster police are hunting thieves who made off with a number of power tools.

The tools were in a van at Loup Road, Moneymore, and the theft happened between 10pm on Monday (July 9) and 6am Tuesday.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around these times and saw any suspicious activity.

If you did see anything that would assist police, please contact them on the non-emergency number 101.

Meanwhile, police are warning the public to ensure they lock, secure and keep valuables out of sight.

It follows a number of burglaries in the Mid Ulster area in recent weeks.

“Criminals are aware of these mistakes and will pounce on the opportunity to get their hands on anything worth value. Let’s be good neighbours and keep an eye out for one another,” said a police spokesperson.