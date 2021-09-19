Woman (44) released after alleged assault on man in Cookstown
A 44-year-old woman arrested by police on suspicion of common assault following an incident in the James Street area of Cookstown on Saturday, has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 5:36 pm
Updated
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 5:38 pm
Police say at around 3.35pm, it was reported that a man in his 60s was punched in the face. He was treated at the scene for his injuries.
The alleged incident is understood to be unrelated to the Mid Ulster Pride parade which was taking place in the town centre at the time.
---
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.