Woman (44) released after alleged assault on man in Cookstown

Police say at around 3.35pm, it was reported that a man in his 60s was punched in the face. He was treated at the scene for his injuries.

The alleged incident is understood to be unrelated to the Mid Ulster Pride parade which was taking place in the town centre at the time.

---

Police have released the woman pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

