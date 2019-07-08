Woman arrested after car with no tyres crashes

A woman was arrested after a car was spotted being driven with no tyres.

The incident happened between Portglenone and Bellaghy at the weekend.

The car was being driven on its rims with visible damage.

The female driver was later arrested for drink driving and released on bail.

Magherafelt police wrote in a Facebook post: "The caller provided excellent details of the vehicle including description of driver, accurate location and full reg of the car.

"Our local crews backed up by Ballymena crews responded immediately the call was received by us.

"The car was located just as it crashed and we arrested the driver for driving whilst unfit through drink and/or drugs."

The post added: "Another potential killer off the roads."