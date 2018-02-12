Woman arrested after refusing to calm down in disturbance

A south Derry woman who was shouting loudly in a residential area of Magherafelt in the early hours of the morning, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at the local Magistrates Court.

Michelle Anne Hughes (36), of Killowen Drive, Magherafelt, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour in the housing estate on September 29 last year.

Imposing the suspended jail term, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Hughes to continue to engage with the charity Extern and to avail of the services they provide.

Counsel prosecuting told the court that at 3.40am police were called to a residential address on the Killowen estate.

She said they found the defendant in an intoxicated state shouting loudly.

The lawyer said Hughes was advised that it was a residential area and that people were trying to sleep but she continued shouting.

The barrister said Hughes was warned about her behaviour several times and to calm down, before being arrested and taken to Dungannon police station.

A defence lawyer said the most troublesome issue in the defendant’s life is her alcoholism. “When sober there is no offending,” she stressed.

She said on this occasion the police had gone to the defendant’s mother’s address and it was her mother who had called the police.

“Michelle accepts that on this evening she was being disorderly,” the lawyer continued, stressing that she was receiving counselling for her alcohol problem and that there has been no offending since last September.

The lawyer said alcoholism was the defendant’s afflication and that a period of imprisonment is not going to have impact on her.

She pleaded with the court to consider dealing with the matter in a way that would allow the defendant to continue living in the community.

The District Judge said she would dispose of the matter by imposing a suspended period of imprisonment.