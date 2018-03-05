Woman arrested for breaching bail terms

A south Derry woman was arrested after breaching her bail conditions by taking alcohol, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told.

Counsel prosecuting said Leslie Ann Stewart, of no fixed address, was arrested by the police on Thursday, February 22, at an address in Magherafelt.

Twenty-seven-year-old Stewart, who appeared via video link, was stated by her solicitor to have “a very serious alcohol problem.”

The solicitor said two bail addresses - the defendant’s mother’s in Glenburn, Magherafelt, and her father’s at Toome - had been supplied to police.

The prosecuting lawyer said the police had no objection to the father’s address. However, the defence solicitor said only her mother’s address was still available.

Referring to the defendant’s alcohol problem, she said Stewart had a relapse a few weeks ago and began drinking again.

She said that Stewart was subsequently arrested by police at her mother’s address and taken into custody for breaching her bail condition with respect to consuming alcohol.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan admitted Stewart to bail, warning her that if she consumed alcohol again she would be remanded back into custody.

The judge adjourned the case until March 7 for a review and told defendant she did not need to attend court on this date.

Ms Mullan added that the case would be listed for hearing by the court on March 28.