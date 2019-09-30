Woman became ‘irate’ assaulting man and kicking front door

A Tyrone woman became irate on being told her aunt was on holiday in Florida and assaulted a man leaving him with facial injuries, East Tyrone Magistrates Court has heard.

Twenty-eight-year-old Stacey Watterson whose address was given as Moneymore Road, Cookstown, faces charges of assault and causing criminal damage during an incident in the town.

A barrister for Watterson told the court last Friday that she was presently residing at a Simon Community Hostel in Larne and was unable to attend because she did not have £12 for the bus fare.

He pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter to allow the defendant to be present.

But District Judge John Meehan convicted the defendant of both charges and issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

Prosecuting counsel said at 3.30am on October 7 last year, the injured party was awoken by someone knocking on the front door of his house.

He said the man found Stacey Watterson standing at the door demanding to speak to a woman, and on being told she was in Florida she became irate and lashed out, saying that she did not believe him.

Counsel said Watterson called the injured party “all the names under the sun” and pushed her way into the house.

The injured party tried to push her out and she punched him splitting his upper and lower lips and a causing a swelling to his left eye, he continued.

The barrister said Watterson kicked the front door smashing panels, causing around £1,000 damage.

He said the injured party said she continued kicking the door repeatedly and he was forced to open it on two occasions to get her to stop.

Counsel said Watterson arrived at the house in a taxi which was sitting outside waiting for her with its engine running for 20 minutes.

He added that the injured party has known the defendant since she was 20 and said they had tried to “keep her on the straight and narrow.”

Counsel explained that the injured party said he felt intimidated by her and did not want to give evidence in court.

The injured party said he lived in fear of her returning to the house and had installed CCTV, he went on.

Counsel added that Watterson was interviewed about the matter on November 29 and made a no comment interview in respect of all questions put to her.