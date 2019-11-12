Woman bit officer on both arms in struggle

A woman who bit a police officer on both arms as he was restraining her, appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

Thirty-six-year-old Colleen Denvir from Sperrin View, Magherafelt, is charged with assaulting the officer, resisting police and damaging an ear piece belonging to the PSNI.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told the defendant that the police were only doing their job and she should be “totally ashamed of your behaviour”.

Ms Mullan adjourned the case until December 4 for a pre-sentence report.

Prosecution counsel said at approximately 2.40am on June 23 police received a domestic 999 call to attend an address in Magherafelt.

She said as officers spoke to the caller the defendant entered and began shouting and swearing and refused to calm down.

As police were handcuffing her the defendant rushed at the caller and she was taken to the floor, said counsel.

She said Denvir ripped an officer’s ear piece out and bit the officer on the left arm through his clothing breaking the skin and drawing blood.

Continuing, the lawyer said in the struggle the defendant also bit the officer on the right arm causing bruising.

She also kicked out at the shins of the police officer before being removed.

Adjourning the case to allow the report to be compiled, the judge warned Denvir to cooperate with the Probation officer.

She said the defendant’s behaviour on this occasion towards the police officers carrying out their duties had been totally unacceptable.