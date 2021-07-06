Woman challenged after failing to pay

Ruth Campbell (61), of Killyharry Road, Dungannon, pleaded guilty to stealing household goods, valued £308.28, on December 2 last.

The court was told the defendant was seen filling up the trolley before pushing it out of the store at Orritor Road before being challenged in the car park by a member of staff.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant then drove off from the car park in a Renault Clio.

Court

He said CCTV footage showed the defendant filling up the trolley in the store with goods and exiting without paying.

The lawyer said later the defendant voluntarily went to Magherafelt police station, where she made a full admission to the theft.

Counsel added all the goods were recovered and fit for re-sale.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said Campbell is a mother of four grown up children and is a lady whose personal circumstances have been “very difficult” over the past number of years.

Mr Nugent said she has been to her GP and put on a medication to help her although she has not had any psychological therapy.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare remarked that the blatant way this operation was carried out suggested it was a cry for help.

