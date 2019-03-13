Woman ‘dragged from bath by her hair and fled house naked’

A man allegedly dragged his girlfriend from a bath by the hair and then tried to choke her, the High Court has heard.

The woman was said to have fled naked to a neighbour’s house following the suspected attack in Co Londonderry.

Stanley Forsythe, 48, of River View in Moneymore, faces charges of common assault, attempted choking with intent, and threats to kill over the incident in the early hours of March 6.

During a bail application prosecutors said police went to his home after receiving a 999 emergency call.

“The injured party made a verbal allegation that (Forsythe) dragged her from the bath by her hair,” a Crown lawyer said.

“She also alleged that he put his hands around her neck while saying he was going to kill her.”

According to police the woman had injuries including discolouring to her eyes and nose, red marks around her neck and bruises and scrapes to her elbow.

“The injured party said such was her distress that she fled naked to a nearby neighbour.”

Forsythe allegedly replied “ok” after being arrested and charged.

It was confirmed, however, that the woman has not made any formal statement of complaint.

Defence counsel argued that the prosecution face difficulties in obtaining evidence to sustain any case against his client.

Forsythe was granted bail on terms including a ban on contacting the alleged victim or any witnesses.

Judge Brian Sherrard also imposed an alcohol prohibition as part of the release conditions.