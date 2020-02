A Cookstown woman has been fined £150 and banned from driving for two months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday last for failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Pauline McKernan (46), of Riverside Drive, was also fined a further £125 for being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs.

The charges arose out of an incident at Annaginny Road, Newmills, on January 6.