Woman kicked police officer in the face

A woman who threw a rolling pin at police during an incident in Magherafelt, has appeared at the local Magistrates Court.

Caron Jane Woods (45), of Tulach Way, Magherafelt, faces charges of assaulting police and disorderly behaviour on December 27 last.

On being told that a police officer was kicked in the face while arresting Woods, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she wanted a pre-sentence report before dealing with the case.

The court heard that at approximately 7pm police responded to a report of the defendant being at the front door of a house.

She said police spoke to the reporting person, and later saw Woods standing in the road.

Counsel said she became “agitated and aggressive” towards police and threw the rolling pin at officers.

She said on entering her house the defendant continued to be aggressive, kicking out and striking one officer in the face.

Counsel said she was conveyed to Dungannon custody suite where she continued to be aggressive.

In reply to a question from the judge, counsel said the officer felt pain and was stunned by the incident but made no reference to suffering an injury.

Defence barrister Liam McStay said the defendant had no issues with a pre-sentence report.

Judge Mullan adjourned the case until October 16 and told Woods to co-operate with the Probation Officer and keep appointments.