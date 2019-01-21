Woman motorist left 'badly shaken' after handbag snatch

Detectives are appealing for information after a female motorist was left badly shaken after her handbag snatched from her car.

The incident happened on the Stewartstown Road, Dungannon on Saturday afternoon..

At approximately 1.10pm, as the woman was driving her car in the direction of Coalisland an old style blue coloured car emerged from her left hand side and caused her to stop her vehicle.

A male wearing a black cap, which concealed his face, emerged from hedging at the side of the road and opened her front passenger door and took her handbag.

The woman was not injured during this incident, however she was left very badly shaken.

Detective Constable Clodagh Dunlop would appeal to the driver of the blue vehicle, who may have information that would assist police with their enquiries, or anyone who witnessed this incident to contact detectives at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 646 19/01/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”