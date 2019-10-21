Woman stole mobile phone from reception

A woman who stole a mobile phone from the reception area at Cookstown Community Services, was jailed for six months at East Tyrone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Elwira Fejkiel (44), with an address at Limekiln Lane, Cookstown, had pleaded guilty to charges of stealing the phone and breaching bail conditions.

Prosecution counsel said on January 23, police attended the premises and on viewing CCTV footage the defendant was clearly identified taking the phone and secreting it on her person.

She said that police later called at her home and she made a full admission, and produced the stolen mobile phone.

The lawyer said Fejkiel was arrested and later charged.

Defence barrister Blaine Nugent told the court that the defendant had already spent a considerable time in custody on remand.

Mr Nugent said the matter could have been dealt with sooner if the defendant had attended court.