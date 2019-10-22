Woman threw rolling pin at police

A Magherafelt woman who threw a rolling pin at police during an incident over Christmas, was placed on Probation for 12 months at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Forty-five-year-old Caron Jane Woods from Tulach Way in the town had previously admitted charges of disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

The charges arose out of an incident at Tulach Way on December 27.

The court heard that at approximately 7pm police responded to a report of the defendant being at the front door of a house.

Prosecution counsel said police spoke to the reporting person, and later saw Woods standing in the road.

Counsel said she became “agitated and aggressive” towards police and threw the rolling pin at them.

She said on entering her house the defendant continued to be aggressive, kicking out and striking one officer in the face.

Counsel said she was conveyed to Dungannon custody suite where she continued to be aggressive.

Defence barrister Liam McStay said the rolling pin had not connected with anyone and none of the officers were injured.

Mr McStay suggested a disposal which helped the defendant address her issues would be beneficial.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she felt the defendant working with the Probation Service would assist her.

She warned the defendant to co-operate with the Probation Service and attend any programmes or courses they recommended.

Ms Mullan said that she would not make any order for compensation.