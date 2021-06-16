Woman urinated on floor of bus centre

Brenda McEldowney whose address was given as Bonds Hill, Londonderry, admitted charges of criminal damage and disorderly behaviour on June 8.

The 50-year-old also admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour at Union Road, Magherafelt, on May 3.

Prosecuting counsel said on June 8 police responded to a report of a woman shouting and swearing at members of staff in the bus centre at Broad Street after the incident in the toilets.

The lawyer said McEldowney also turned her aggression towards police before being arrested and charged with criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

She later told police that she could not remember the incident as she was drunk.

Relating the incident on May 3, counsel said police were called to the Mid Ulster Hospital where a drunk man and woman were refusing to leave.

Counsel said when police arrived the man had left and they gave McEldowney a lift to Union Road where she began verbally abusing members of the public after asking them for a cigarette.

Defence counsel Liam McStay said the defendant has alcohol issues and was living on the streets after she and her partner left their home in Kilrea.

