Would-be burglar makes off after being disturbed by home owner

Two males were arrested after an attempted burglary in the Coalisland area.

Police say they received a report that a male had been disturbed entering a house by the owner shortly after 10.30pm last night.

Police make two arrests

"Our crews were quickly dispatched and as a result of our patrols and the assistance of the public we came across two males matching the description. Both these males were arrested for the offences of burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle," they said in a social media post.

"Then early this morning we received a further report of a burglary in the same area. It is unsure at this time if both these incidents are linked but enquiries are currently ongoing."

Police would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist with enquiries.