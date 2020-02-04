Young driver caught doing 99mph

A young lorry driver detected travelling at 99mph on the Tullyvar Road, has escaped a driving ban.

Jonathan Keys (20), of Annagh Road, Clogher, was fined £275 with a £15 offender levy and six penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

The court heard police detected Keys driving a Mercedes doing 99mph in a 60mph zone at 8pm on July 8 last year.

A defence solicitor said the defendant was overtaking a vehicle and allowed his speed to creep up.

He explained the defendant worked for the family transport company.

The lawyer said while it was “undoubtedly a high speed”, he stressed the defendant had a clear record and has not come to the attention of police since.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Keys he had put himself and other road users at risk. He said he would not disqualify him as he had a clear record and clean licence.