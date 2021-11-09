Young Maghera man fined for breaching Covid rules

Twenty-four-year-old Conall Pierce Darragh from Glenshane Manor, Maghera, admitted a charge of contravening the Covid-19 restrictions on November 14 last year.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that police were tasked to an address at Hall Street in Maghera.

Prosecuting counsel said on looking through the kitchen window officers could see five people present, including the defendant, and there were containers of alcohol sitting about.

He said the five people came from three different householders which was in contravention of the restrictions.

Counsel said police later called at the defendant’s mother’s address and he came to the front door where he was issued with a ticket.

The lawyer said Darragh called at the police station on January 12, saying he hadn’t paid the fine as he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Defence lawyer Brendan Kearney pointed out the fine for contravening the regulations was £60, and it would have been to his advantage to have paid it rather than have this on his record.

Mr Kearney pleaded with the court to deal with the matter leniently in the circumstances.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop said he would impose a financial penalty.

