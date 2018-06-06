Croke Park meets Windsor Park Fundraising event

Local sporting hero, Owen Mulligan is joining Aaron Hughes in a Croke Park meets Windsor Park Charity Fundraising event.

Owen, three times All Ireland Medallist with Tyrone GAA, will be interviewed, alongside Aaron, Professional Premiership and Northern Ireland footballer, by TV sports journalist Adrian Logan this Friday (June 8) in Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown.

Owen Mulligan three times All Ireland Medalist with Tyrone GAA pictured signing shirts.

Run by Soirée Society NI, the charity fundraiser event will raise vital funds for Charis Cancer Care and The Hub in Cookstown.

Claire Hughes, founder of Soirée Society, award-winning Matchmaking Agency, is the aunt of the two sporting heroes. Twenty years ago, on hearing of the relationship, Adrian Logan suggested that there was the makings of a good story to compare and contrast the lives and careers of a Professional Premiership and NI Footballer versus a Gaelic Footballer.

So as the Matchmaker that she is, Claire reckoned that it would be a night to celebrate diversity where the winners would be the charities who support everyone no matter what foot they kick with! In this regard, both Aaron and Owen are giving of their time free of charge so that the net proceeds can go to support the work of two very deserving Cookstown charities.

Additional entertainment will be provided by the awesome Irish Magician Rodd Hogg. Signed Northern Ireland and Tyrone jerseys as well as sought-after match tickets and other good prizes will be up for grabs in the half-time raffle.

The venue which is offering a discounted overnight stay to attendees, is located in close proximity to Drum Manor Forest Park, Killymoon Golf Club and Cookstown town centre which has a wide array of shops, eateries and the famous Saturday Street Market. This ensures there will be plenty to do in the morning after the night before.

Book your tickets at www.soireesocietyni.co.uk/Events