Cross-community dinner serves up a warm welcome

A Community Christmas Dinner held at the Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt as part of an

EU PEACE IV funded Communities Programme targeted at Urban and Migrant in the Mid Ulster Council area was a major success, bringing individuals and groups from different communities together for the good of others less fortunate at Christmas.

Magherafelt Foodbank supported and participated in the project.

Foodbank manager, Jenny commented: “We have loved being part of this project as it has given us the opportunity to give back something more to the whole community.”

Chef Fergal Diamond also saw the project as an opportunity to make a positive difference. Fergal donated time over six months supporting and training the cross-community participants to plan and deliver the Community Christmas Dinner.

The result of their efforts was a four-course meal which was described as being “as good as any hotel.” One guest summed up the event: “For all of us to know that we matter enough for someone to tell us we were welcome to come to this event means a lot.”